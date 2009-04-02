13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Nicola Roberts LOTD 23/01/09Every season there are a few key pieces that you know are going to be sell-outs even before they land in the shops. Nicola Roberts' bright colour-block dress is one such garment. Its bold shades and draped silhouette fit the mood of the forthcoming spring/summer season and, with her porcelain skin and russet locks, Nicola wears it to perfection at the The London College of Fashion MA Graduation Show.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Mischa Barton LOTD 23/01/09Mischa keeps the luxe boho spirit of the winter season alive with her embroidered matador jacket and gold plaited head band at a Madrid event announcing her as the new face of Herbal Essences shampoo.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Lauren Conrad LOTD 23/01/09Our favourite reality TV star dresses up her jeans and cotton shirt with a classic Chanel 2.55 bag and cobalt blue heels by Christian Louboutin.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Angelina Jolie LOTD 23/01/09Angelina Jolie looked pleased as punch at the Paris premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button following the Oscars nominations, where she was revealed as a contender for the Best Actress award. The mum-of-six was elegant in a soft grey trench coat by Akris and matching wide-leg trousers.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 23/01/09Theatre lover SJP threw on a white satin opera coat over a black polka-dot frock for an outing with hubby Matthew Broderick in NYC. The Sex and the City star livened up the monochrome palette with a purple suede handbag.
April 2, 2009
