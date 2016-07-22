13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 22, 2016
1. Olivia Palermo On How To Do All White (And Not Look Tacky)
Olivia Palermo looked elegant and summery in a crisp tee and split front culottes.
-
July 22, 2016
2. Pixie Lott Makes Us Want A Luisa Beccaria Maxi Dress
Maxi dresses aren't always cool but Pixie Lott looked mega chic in a frill hem Luisa Beccaria style - complete with a pretty and prim head band.
-
July 22, 2016
3. Alicia Vikander Does All Black In Summer
Alicia Vikander did classic summer style in a black sweater and asymmetric hem skirt.
-
July 22, 2016
4. Penelope Cruz Is Our Style Inspo - Always
Penelope Cruz is a timeless babe and we love this little mini dress and espadrille combo.
-
July 22, 2016
5. Georgia Jagger Makes Sheer Panelling Look Actually Cool
Georgia Jagger channeled a sassy wedding guest look at a Thomas Sabo party.
