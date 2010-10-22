13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 22, 2010
1. Claire Danes
The celebs are loving this season's ladylike look, and actress Claire Danes really nailed the trend in a red and black version of that iconic Look 9 Prada Fall 2010 dress at The King's Speech premiere in London. She kept it simple with black heels and a black jewelled bracelet, while her eyes were smoky and lips a shimmering sherry shade. Gorgeous!
-
October 22, 2010
2. Dita Von Teese
It was a night of glamour for Dita von Teese, who looked stunning poised at her dressing table creation in a ruby-red off-the-shoulder silk Moschino gown at the launch of the My Private Cointreau Coffret. Ever the vintage queen, she worked it with glossy pin curls and bold red lips.
-
October 22, 2010
3. Olivia Palermo
Showing her support for high street style, our girl crush Olivia Palermo sizzled in a black leather long-sleeved dress from COS, adding a zing of colour with her yellow Kurt Geiger heels. A chunky, edgy gold Mawi necklace gave the ensemble a touch of glam, while her trademark red nails matched her cute red clutch perfectly.
-
October 22, 2010
4. Cheryl Cole
Leaving an interview at the Radio 1 studios, Cheryl Cole worked a cool casual combo of suede hiking boots, grey skinny jeans and a statement chain and lace detail jacket by Mulberry.
-
October 22, 2010
5. Helena Christensen
More ladylike chic! Helena Christensen worked a pretty 40s-style red and grey floral tea dress at a benefit party in New York. Teaming the dress with grey patent pumps, a neat clutch and killer red nails, the supermodel looked effortlessly elegant with a messy up-do and pared-down make-up.
