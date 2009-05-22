13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 22, 2009
1. LOTD 220509 Marion Cotillard
Dior model and muse Marion looked exquisite at the amFar party in Cannes in a pale aqua gown with silver embellishments designed by John Galliano for the fashion house. The Oscar-winning actress, who was draped in Chopard diamonds, took the opportunity to unveil her chic new bob, which was textured with perfectly voluminous curls.
See all the photos from the Cannes Film Festival
-
May 22, 2009
2. LOTD 220509 Diane Kruger
Having spent all week in sweeping gowns, Diane opted for a cocktail-length Chanel Couture number for the amFar bash in Cannes. We were waiting to see when she'd grace the red carpet in one of these stunning origami-inspired white creations and last night our Diane did us proud, teaming her tiered and bow-belted frock with simple black shoes and a matching clutch.
See all the photos from the Cannes Film Festival
-
May 22, 2009
3. LOTD 220509 Chloe Sevigny
The trend-setting Chloë Sevigny slipped into a silver one-shoulder dress by Acne for the glamorous Bulgari 125 anniversary party in Rome. She teamed the simple yet devastatingly elegant look with matching grey courts and a chain-link Bulgari necklace.
See photos from the glam Bulgari party
-
May 22, 2009
4. LOTD 220509 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer was elegant at the Bulgari bash in Rome in an Azzaro LBD teamed with the perfect peep-toe pumps. The He's Just Not That Into You actress joined stars Jessica Alba and Selma Blair at the party, which took place in a castle overlooking the Italian capital.
See photos from the glam Bulgari party
-
May 22, 2009
5. LOTD 220509 Blake Lively
Blake was super-cute at a TV network party in New York in an electric blue playsuit by American line Adam. The leggy star joined her Gossip Girl co-stars Leighton Meester and Jessica Szhor at the event.
