Look of the Day
January 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220110 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley went for 40s chic in a slinky pencil skirt and high-necked top for the aftershow party of The Little Dog Laughed in London. The actress cinched her waist with a skinny black belt and wore her long locks in corkscrew curls adding her favourite gold Nefertiti pendant and gold bangles for a little glamour.
January 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220110 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was buttoned up in a chic black coat for a trip to the theatre with husband Matthew Broderick last night. The Sex and the City actress got all dolled up despite the freezing New York temperatures in a bronze-hued skirt, plum satin heels and cerise scarf.
January 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220110 Anouck Lepere
Anouck Lepere was the hostess with the mostest as she hosted an exclusive dinner for London-based design duo Peter Pilotto at Liberty last night. Anouck wore a statement frock from the S/S 2010 collection teamed with glossy high-heel pumps and a chain-handled bag.
January 22, 2010
4. LOTD 220110 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's fashion choices are inevitably faultless and though we're not quite sure about the lime green/plaid colour clash just yet, we're loving the loose, tailored short with tucked in shirt concept.
January 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220110 Whitney Port
Whitney Port went for a skin-tight and sexy look at the Haiti Benefit in New York. The City star donned jeggings and a peek-a-boo bustier top for a sleek evening look.
