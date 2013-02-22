Olivia Palermo leads the best dressed, with Amanda Seyfried, Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and Jessica Chastain joining her...
Friday 22 February 2013
February 22, 2013
1. Olivia Palermo in Felder Felder coat out in London
Queen of off-duty cool, Olivia Palermo headed out in London in a super chic ensemble - including a Felder Felder fur-edged coat. Matching her printed Manolo Blahnik pointy heels to her silk Tibi peplum top, the fashionista upped the cool in Westside Leaning sunnies.
February 22, 2013
2. Amanda Seyfried in Christian Dior dress in LA
Amanda Seyfried has totally owned the party circuit lately alongside Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway. And for a glamorous pre-Oscars bash in LA, the actress worked this oh-so cute graphic printed mini dress from Christian Dior. Picking out the blue tones on the dress, the style-pro accessorised with Alexandre Birman suede platform pumps. We love.
February 22, 2013
3. Kim Kardashian in monochrome dress out in LA
Majoring in monochrome, Kim Kardashian showed off her burgeoning baby bump in this chic two-tone block dress paired with white Christian Louboutin heels. A super glossed centre-parted updo and matte red lip added extra drama to her look.
February 22, 2013
4. Jessica Chastain in Andrew Gn dress at a Pre-Oscar party in LA
Oscar hopeful Jessica Chastain worked one of her favourite shades at the 2013 Pre-Oscars party in LA, opting for a cute shawl-shouldered Andrew Gn dress paired with nude Christian Louboutin heels. Pretty side-swept waves and a pop of pink lippy added extra cool to her look.
February 22, 2013
5. Vanessa Hudgens in Katharine Kidd at the Spring Breakers photocall in Madrid
Going a little out of her style comfort zone in all-out lace, Vanessa Hudgens hit the Spring Breakers photocall in Spain working a white crop top and skirt by Katharine Kidd. Adding a little hint of vamp, she styled her look with a black tipped mani and sizzling smokey eye.
