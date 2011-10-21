Friday 21 October, 2011

Fashion-forward Kate Bosworth showed her support for CFDA Fashion Award 2011 winners Proenza Schouler at a party for the new crop of finalists in a complete look from the Proenza SS12 collection. Letting her cropped yellow and zebra print button top and chocolate panelled pencil skirt do all the talking, Kate styled her look with a pop of coral lippy and a chic up-do.

CFDA AWARDS 2011