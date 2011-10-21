Leighton Meester wows in Jason Wu alongside Blake Lively, Diane Kruger, Dianna Agron and Kate Bosworth who all make our best dressed celebrity fashion list...
Friday 21 October, 2011
-
October 21, 2011
1. Leighton Meester in Jason Wu
The perfect dinner guest, Leighton Meester showed off her style prowess at the Jimmy Choo Icons capsule collection bash working a sheer Kaws-designed printed blouse from Jason Wu SS12 teamed with a handkerchief-hem skirt also from the new season. And, paying tribute to the party hosts, the Gossip Girl star finished her chic ensemble with strappy heels and a glittery clutch - both Jimmy Choo of course.
-
October 21, 2011
2. Diane Kruger in Chanel
Diane Kruger hit the premiere of her new movie Special Forces in Paris wrapped up warm in a textured tweed and chain edged Chanel jacket contrasted with glossy, skinny leather leggings and heeled black boots.
-
October 21, 2011
3. Kate Bosworth in Proenza Schouler
Fashion-forward Kate Bosworth showed her support for CFDA Fashion Award 2011 winners Proenza Schouler at a party for the new crop of finalists in a complete look from the Proenza SS12 collection. Letting her cropped yellow and zebra print button top and chocolate panelled pencil skirt do all the talking, Kate styled her look with a pop of coral lippy and a chic up-do.
-
October 21, 2011
4. Blake Lively in Victoria Beckham Denim
Blake Lively got ready for Halloween as she picked up a pumpkin in New York wearing skinny black Victoria Beckham Denim jeans with cute black and white print Theodora and Callum wedges. Giving her downtime look that typical Blake edge, the Gossip Girl star added an oversized Chanel bag and floppy 70s style hat framing her cascading golden curls.
-
October 21, 2011
5. Dianna Agron
Stepping out of the Frederic Fekkai salon in LA Dianna Agron showed off her bouncy new waved 'do with a cute white and charcoal textured print broderie anglaise sundress with plunging neck-line. We wonder what's in the garment bag.
