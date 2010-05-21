13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 21, 2010
1. LOTD 210510 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt totally wowed us in the slinky lipstick-red Georges Chakra dress she chose for last night's amfAR party at the Cannes Film Festival. The form-fitting gown hugged Emily's curves and she added matching scarlet lipstick and a sparkling Swarovski clutch and a diamond cuff by Louis Vuitton to finish the look.
SEE ALL THE CANNES 2010 FASHION
May 21, 2010
2. LOTD 210510 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger is ever the high on our list of best-dressed fashionistas and the monochrome confection she chose for last night's amfAR party was yet another style hit. The empireline minidress featured a halterneck and off-the-shoulder detail and a ribbon bow beneath the bust. The feather-light chiffon skirt cascaded into a slim train behind her. A sparkly headband finished the feminine look.
May 21, 2010
3. LOTD 210510 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift worked a girly causal look out and about in LA in a frilly purple skit with relaxed jersey T cinched with a skinny waist belt. The country singer does a good line in cute hair accessories and we love this bejewlled number. That over-the-body bag is a perfectly on-trend finish.
May 21, 2010
4. LOTD 210510 Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle was a picture of grace at the amfAR party in Cannes last night. Her strapless black gown was an elegant choice which could have looked totally classic but for the addition of a slick of hot-pink lipstick.
May 21, 2010
5. LOTD 210510 Obama
Michelle Obama was picture perfect in a cobalt blue Peter Soronen gown at last night's State Dinner honouring Mexico at the White House. The First Lady had this twinkling gown especially made for her and the fitted bodice featured an on-trend one-shouldered style. Loving that curly hairdo!
