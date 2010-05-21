Diane Kruger is ever the high on our list of best-dressed fashionistas and the monochrome confection she chose for last night's amfAR party was yet another style hit. The empireline minidress featured a halterneck and off-the-shoulder detail and a ribbon bow beneath the bust. The feather-light chiffon skirt cascaded into a slim train behind her. A sparkly headband finished the feminine look.

SEE MORE DIANE KRUGER FASHION