13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2014
1. Emma Stone At The 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise Of Electro' Film Photocall, Sydney Harbour
Fashion-favourite Emma Stone looked laidback on Sydney Harbour as she promoted The Amazing Spiderman 2 wearing a drop hem dress - in an appropriately nautical stripe - with some contrast yellow heels.
-
March 21, 2014
2. America Ferrera At The 'Cesar Chavez' Film Premiere, Los Angeles
Former Ugly Betty star America Ferrera shows she knows how to work a red carpet in a sweetheart midi dress with colour pop heels. We love.
-
March 21, 2014
3. Sophia Bush At The H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection Dinner, Los Angeles
Sophia Bush worked an ethereal look in a high neck babydoll dress at the H&M Conscious launch, adding some slick nude patent shoes to elongate her legs.
-
March 21, 2014
4. Zosia Mamet At The 'Divergent' Film Screening At The Cinema Society, New York
Zosia Mamet opts for spring brights at the Divergent film screening in New York, clashing hot pinks with red, purple and ivory tones.
-
March 21, 2014
5. Scarlett Johansson At The 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' Film Premiere, London
Pregnant and still a sex siren, Scarlett Johansson proves that an apron front dress can do wonders for concealing a baby bump on the red carpet. She teams hers with some chic leopard print shoes.
