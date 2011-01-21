13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2011
We're SO glad to see Diane Kruger back on the red carpet! Making a show-stopping return to form at a glam LA party, Ms Kruger worked a stunning shimmering aqua brocade Azzaro Jodie fit and flare dress, adding a pop of colour with Jimmy Choo Vivienne platform sandals and a jewel coloured clutch. Perfect!
-
January 21, 2011
Olivia Palermo went for an off-duty look as she hit the No Strings Attached after party. Mixing and matching textures, she worked a brown leather jacket over a black feather and leather ensemble. And, as ever, Ms Palermo wouldn't be seen out and about without her trademark red nails adding some colour to the look.
-
January 21, 2011
Rachel Bilson gives us all a lesson in weekend dressing, working a cosy but chic bobbled wool jacket from Thakoon, worn casually over skinny jeans and dressed up with a fringed Isabel Marant bag. She added a touch of mystique with her super cool Ray Ban Wavefarers. We want to know what's in her Chanel bag though!
-
January 21, 2011
Director of the moment Sofia Coppola dressed to impress in a divine Louis Vuitton fuchsia-burgandy silk floral wiggle dress as she attended the Japanese photocall for her hugely acclaimed new movie Somewhere. She let the dress do all the work, opting for black suede wedged Mary Janes and loose flowing locks.
-
January 21, 2011
After wowing in a black Carven gown at the No Strings Attached premiere earlier in the week, Demi Moore's style prowess showed no signs of abating as she hit the after party in a chiffon flutter-sleeved dress with blue skirt. Hubby Ashton Kutcher was the only accessory she needed!
