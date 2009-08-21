Mischa Barton is back on the Hollywood scene and looking hotter than ever! The leggy actress, who is currently filming The Beautiful Life in New York, showed off her edgy fashion sense last night at the I Heart Ronson fashion collection launch party in a splashy rosebud miniskirt, a divine rope necklace and hot pink-heeled peep-toe booties.

SEE photos of Mischa and Elle Macpherson on the set of The Beautiful Life

SEE more photos of Mischa Barton