13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 21, 2009
1. LOTD 210809 Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton is back on the Hollywood scene and looking hotter than ever! The leggy actress, who is currently filming The Beautiful Life in New York, showed off her edgy fashion sense last night at the I Heart Ronson fashion collection launch party in a splashy rosebud miniskirt, a divine rope necklace and hot pink-heeled peep-toe booties.
SEE photos of Mischa and Elle Macpherson on the set of The Beautiful Life
-
August 21, 2009
2. LOTD 210809 Alexa Chung
Red is a fabulous colour on brunettes and Alexa Chung modelled the perfect shade at the I Heart Ronson fashion collection launch. The fashionista punked up her long-sleeved shift dress with layers of mis-matched necklaces, a leather clutch, black booties and her trademark messy hair.
-
August 21, 2009
3. LOTD 210809 Cate Blanchett
The striking Cate Blanchett was the epitome of classic chic in Sydney in a black shirt dress, ultra-fashiony open-toe booties and some serious hardware. The perfect mix of tough and ladylike.
-
August 21, 2009
4. LOTD 210809 Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson gets double points for being fashiony, having worked both the playsuit and metallic trends at last night's InStyle Magazine Summer Soiree in Hollywood. The yummy mummy teamed the outfit with multiple strands of pearls, perfectly setting off her auburn tresses.
SEE more celebrities in playsuits
-
August 21, 2009
5. LOTD 210809 Renee Zellweger
Renee put in an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in a blue satin strapless cocktail dress with diagonal folds across the skirt. The actress chose a pair of silver courts to add extra zing to the ensemble.
