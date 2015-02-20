13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 20, 2015
1. Alexa Chung Debuts The Hottest High Street Skirt Of The Season
Trust Alexa Chung to debut the hottest skirt of the season... For anyone (so, everyone) after a suede style right now, Alexa's is from Marks & Spencer - available in May for only £199. She completed the effortlessly stylish look with an on point thin scarf and mini Mark Cross bag.
-
February 20, 2015
2. Lily James Makes Sheer Look Oh-So Demure
Lily James channeled an impressively demure look in a sheer floral Erdem dress at the Cinderella film premiere, where she made her very first official appearance with bf Matt Smith.
-
February 20, 2015
3. Emily Blunt Gives Us Serious Outfit Envy
Emily Blunt looked amazing at unite4:humanity in a rather uplifting Peter Pilotto dress which showed off her toned figure, with a pair of dreamy Kurt Geiger Sharkie pumps.
-
February 20, 2015
4. Halle Berry Shows Off Her Toned Pins In An LBD
It's 13 years since *that* Oscars acceptance speech, almost to the day, but Halle Berry is still on form - as she proved in a fashion-forward asymmetric LBD at the unite4:humanity where she was honoured with the Creative Conscience Award.
-
February 20, 2015
5. Jaime King Worked This Season's Hottest Denim Trend
Jaime King gave her casual look a SS15 spin in a floral embellished denim shirt.
February 20, 20151 of 5
