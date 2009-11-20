13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2009
1. LOTD 201109 KRISTEN STEWART
We're loving seeing Kristen Stewart experiment with colour as she promotes Twilight New Moon. The porcelain-skinned beauty donned this olive-green pleated number with a ruffle shoulder for the D&G screening of the new flick in New York last night.
-
November 20, 2009
2. lotd 201109 alexa chung
Alexa Chung continued her run of fab cocktail frocks this week, donning this skater-skirted midnight-blue D&G number. She added a touch of animal print with D&G's cute leopard print chain-handled bag.
-
November 20, 2009
3. lotd 201109 ashley greene
Ashley Greene's outfit was pure romance as she stepped out at a Twilight New Moon screening in this D&G dress covered in fabric butterflies. An outsized waist sash tied in well with her choice of black opaque tights and heels. Ashley upped the glam factor with an updo, berry-coloured lips and chandelier earrings. Definitely competing for the place of our top Twilight stylista.
-
November 20, 2009
4. LOTD 201109 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was the picture of elegance in her floor-skimming black gown at the premiere of Me and Orson Welles. The actress echoed the era of the film with her choice of frock, choosing a 30s style bias cut dress that billowed round her ankles in the London weather, Danes topped off the look with a chiffon shoulder shrug and chandelier earrings.
SEE CLAIRE DANES AND ZAC EFRON AT THE ME AND ORSON WELLES PREMIERE
-
November 20, 2009
5. LOTD 201109 Heidi Klum
Baby? A month ago? Wow. Heidi Klum donned an unforgiving bodycon frock with asymmetric detail for the Victoria's Secret party last night. Motherhood sure does agree with this lady!
