Claire Danes was the picture of elegance in her floor-skimming black gown at the premiere of Me and Orson Welles. The actress echoed the era of the film with her choice of frock, choosing a 30s style bias cut dress that billowed round her ankles in the London weather, Danes topped off the look with a chiffon shoulder shrug and chandelier earrings.

