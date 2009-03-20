13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2009
1. Marisa Tomei LOTD 20/03/09We're loving Marisa Tomei in this lipstick red creation. The Wrestler actress was dolled up to the nines for the Evening of Twentieth Century Glamour in LA. The strapless, fit and flare shape shows off Marisa's figure to perfection and we love the outsized bow detailing on the bodice.
-
March 20, 2009
2. Margheritta Missoni LOTD 20/03/09Oooo, this dress is just too pretty for words. Margherita Missoni donned this delectable one-shouldered ruffle dress for cocktails at the new Missoni store on Sloane Street. Keeping the look young and with a nod to the not-so-hot temperatures, she teamed it with black opaque tights.
-
March 20, 2009
3. Kristen Stewart LOTD 20/03/09Twilight starlet Kristen Stewart was summery in a pop of bright orange. Think her form-fitting frock looks familiar? It is infact from Max Azria's SS09 collection for Herve Leger, only those bandages are vertical, giving the signature dress a twist.
-
March 20, 2009
4. Kate Moss LOTD 20/03/09Kate Moss is embracing the new season wearing washed-out denim skinnies with the season's wardrobe must have, a blazer. The supermodel gives the look her deft sartorial touch adding a pair of snakeskin heels, aviators and pulling her shirt sleeves out of the blazer.
-
March 20, 2009
5. Sienna Miller LOTD 20/03/09Sienna Miller flirted with florals in this puff-hemmed All Saints dress which she topped off with the 'Erin' jacket from her Twenty8Twelve collection. Ever the boho chick, she donned a pair of chunky suede Russell and Bromley boots to give the look an lived-in edge.
