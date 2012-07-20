Miranda Kerr leads the way in our top celebrity fashion, with Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively, Marion Cotillard and Clemence Poesy joining her in our best dressed edit.
Friday 20 July, 2012
July 20, 2012
1. Miranda Kerr in Equipment shirt in New York
The queen of off-duty chic, Miranda Kerr wows again with a simple yet oh-so elegant look. Working a neat nude Python Riley silk shirt from Equipment, Miranda added skinny blue cropped Nobody jeans, and her fave Louis Vuitton bag. She gave her look a dressed-up edge with strappy Bally sandal heels. Do try this look at home!
July 20, 2012
2. Anne Hathaway in J. Mendel dress at The Dark Knight Rises after party
Anne Hathaway's The Dark Knight Rises promo tour wardrobe has been a hot topic as the actress has wowed with style hit after hit. And for the after-party in London, Anne didn't disappoint with her sparkling brocade J. Mendel Resort 2013 dress which she teamed with custom-made vegan silver Casadei heels.
July 20, 2012
3. Blake Lively in Marc by Marc Jacobs dress on set of Gossip Girl season six
Blake Lively styled it up on the Gossip Girl season six set in a pretty cornflower blue Marc by Marc Jacobs Miro bow-waist handkerchief silk dress. The fashionista added just a touch of colour with coral Christian Dior sandals, completing her summer-in-the-city look with a cute ponytail.
July 20, 2012
4. Clemence Poesy in Louis Vuitton dress at store opening in Shanghai
French beauty Clemence Poesy was gorgeously girlie at the Louis Vuitton store opening in Shanghai, working a cute brocade mini dress with embellished collar and neat bow peep-toe shoes - both from the fashion house.
July 20, 2012
5. Marion Cotillard in green mini and sparkling top at The Dark Knight Rises party
Marion Cotillard stepped out of The Dark Knight Rises after-party in London working a chic ensemble featuring her favourite green mini skirt (the one she wore earlier this week at the airport), styled with a sparkling sequin black v-neck top and Jimmy Choo Callie mesh sandal heels. Très jolie!
