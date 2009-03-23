13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 23, 2009
1. Rachel Bilson LOTD 20/02/09Rumours are rife that Rachel Bilson is engaged to her Jumper co-star Hayden Christensen but the ex-OC beauty played it cool in the front rows of New York fashion week in a belted earth-toned dress.
2. Leigh Lezark LOTD 20/02.09New York DJ Leigh Lezark looked like a glamorous showgirl at Zac Posen's runway collection in a sequinned, oversized waistcoat and fringed skirt.
3. Nicole Richie LOTD 20/02/09Nicole Richie was hot to trot in a ruffled white shift dress and chic chignon at the Zac Posen show in New York.
4. Selma Blair LOTD 20/02/09Selma Blair cut a fine figure in a Mod LWD with black patent belt at the Tommy Hilfiger show in NYC.
5. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 20/02/09Gwyneth stood by her man at the War Child Charity concert in a cute bouclé jacket (this season's must-buy), a miniskirt and shiny leggings. It was a busy night for Chris martin and his band Coldplay, who hit the Brit Awards earlier but sadly walked away empty handed.
