August 23, 2010
Drew Barrymore went for the relaxed red carpet look last night at the premiere of her new movie Going The Distance. She wore a draped khaki McQ Alexander McQueen dress cinched in at the waist with a Balmain belt, finished with YSL nude heels. And always ahead of the trend, her two-tone hair is set to be a hot A/W look.
August 23, 2010
No one works a minidress quite like Jennifer Aniston. Showing off her stunning figure in a tweed Dolce & Gabbana dress with grey Gucci peeptoe pumps, Jen was camera-ready as she appeared on The Daily Show in New York.
August 23, 2010
Model and DJ Leigh Lezark went for an ultra cool striped dress and khaki jacket combo at the Target Kaleidoscopic Fashion Spectacular after party. We can’t wait to see what the style icon will be wearing at Fashion Week!
August 23, 2010
Loving her black dresses at the moment, Maggie Gyllenhaal went for a classic look on The Early Show in NY, with a belted waist, cute flower detail on the neckline and a pop of lip colour. She toughened up the girlyness with some brogue-heels.
August 23, 2010
Reese Witherspoon looked super cute in her blue and white print shorts and navy top as she hit the shops in Beverly Hills. She showed off her perfect pink peds in a pair of gold strappy sandals.
