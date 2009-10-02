13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 2, 2009
1. LOTD 021009 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was out and about with her pooch in New York. She worked a casual look of skinny jeans with a Twenty8Twleve leather jacket and purple leopard-print Louis Vuitton scarf, all topped off with a grey trilby. Sienna had been doing a spot of shopping at Space NK... Wonder what goodies were in her bag!
Get your own Louis Vuitton scarf at louisvuitton.com
October 2, 2009
2. LOTD 021009 Rihanna
Rihanna was working an haute fashion look as she attended the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week. Draped harem pants and a lace body were given a sharp edge with a bold-shouldered tuxedo jacket and pointy courts.
October 2, 2009
3. LOTD 021009 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was autumn fashion perfection in skinny jeans tucked into tan boots topped off with a cropped jacket. Love the outsized shades and snakeskin bag.
October 2, 2009
4. LOTD 021009 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson stepped out in casual style wearing her skinny jeans tucked into taupe boots. A navy trench and a pair of bug eye sunglasses make this a chic city look.
October 2, 2009
5. LOTD 021009 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson showed her legs off in a pair of teeny denim shorts. Teamed with a boy blazer and tan desert boots and a gorgeous lipstick-red bag, Bilson was ready to hit the shops!
