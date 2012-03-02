Friday 2 March, 2012

Friday 2 March, 2012
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Joanna Cross
2 Mar 2012

Kristen Stewart styles up the front row at Paris Fashion Week, while Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba, Agyness Deyn and Jennifer Lopez join her in today's top celebrity fashion...

More Look of the Day

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top