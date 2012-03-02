Kristen Stewart styles up the front row at Paris Fashion Week, while Kate Middleton, Jessica Alba, Agyness Deyn and Jennifer Lopez join her in today's top celebrity fashion...
Friday 2 March, 2012
March 2, 2012
1. Kristen Stewart in Balenciaga
Kristen Stewart took a little time out of her busy filming schedule to hit Paris Fashion Week, going front row at Balenciaga. Working a pretty print blouse, toughened up by leather trews and peep-toe heels, K-Stew was the perfect model for the fashion house.
March 2, 2012
2. Jessica Alba
Clearly a fan of coloured trews, for Jessica Alba's Paris Fashion Week trip only candy pink jeans would do, which she matched to a cross-body bag and a neat black coat. We love Jess' chic take on dressing for colder climes.
March 2, 2012
3. Kate Middleton in M Missoni
Kate Middleton did her Royal duties in London with effortless elegance working a stunning M Missoni delicate blue jacket accessorised with a pop of yellow from her daffodil corsage pin.
March 2, 2012
4. Jennifer Lopez in Randi Rahm
Jennifer Lopez was as sparkling as ever at the American Idol Finalists party working a glittering Randi Rahm copper cocktail dress teamed with gold Christian Louboutin heels and H.Stern jewels.
March 2, 2012
5. Agyness Deyn
Swapping the catwalk for the stage, Agyness Deyn's back on style form as she celebrated the opening night of her play The Leisure Society. And in true Aggy style the model-turned-actress worked a red strappy dress with trainers as she clutched a bouquet of spring blooms.
