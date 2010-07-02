13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 2, 2010
1. LOTD 020710 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was sleek, chic and gorgeous in gold as she attended Range Rover's 40th anniversary. The-singer-turned-designer is set to design the interior of the new Range Rover Evoque - and showed exactly why she's the stylish person to do so.
-
July 2, 2010
2. LOTD 020710 Ashley Greene
Wow! Ashley Greene was ultra-glamorous at the Twilight: Eclipse London premiere in a shimmering L'Wren Scott mini, which she paired with petrol-blue peep-toes.
-
July 2, 2010
3. LOTD 020710 Holly Willoughby
Red alert! Holly Willoughby was on fire at the Twilight: Eclipse London premiere in a sexy red pencil dress, teamed with leopard-print peep-toes and a delicate gold necklace.
-
July 2, 2010
4. LOTD 020710 Kylie Minogue
How cool is this look from Kylie Minogue? We're loving the cropped denim jacket, worn over that fit-and-flare white dress (both from Topshop) and the silver-embellished cutout shoe boots by Guiseppe Zinotti.
-
July 2, 2010
5. LOTD 020710 Kate Moss
Kate Moss looked cool as ever as she stepped out for a spot of shopping at Stella McCartmey. The model donned zip-detail skinnies, snakeskin heels, and a slouchy vest - and we like.
