Look of the Day
1. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 02/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Best Accessorised It's one thing to throw on a high fashion outfit and quite another to style it up with a mix of accessories so unique, even the designer hadn't thought of working it that way. With their quilt-sized scarves, enormous sunglasses and glossy It-bags, the Olsen twins have a knack for accessorising their outfits to the max. Of course, their most powerful accessory of all is each other, which finishes off the co-ordinating look to perfection.
2. Kate Bosworth LOTD 02/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Best Accessorised Not many people would be able to team a pair of acid-washed drain-pipe jeans with raspberry-hued boots and a yellow-clasp bag and be able to get away with it, but trust Kate to look perfectly cool in this colourful Chloe combo. We adore those statement boots.
3. Rihanna LOTD 02/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Best Accessorised 2008 was the year of the statement necklace and Rihanna showed us exactly how to wear it by jazzing up a basic black jumpsuit and classic courts with this spiked number.
4. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 02/01/09Best Dressed 2008: Best Accessorised Similarly, SJP forays into statement necklace territory by cleverly combining several strands of gems, chains and baubles and wearing them over a chic and simple frock. Just perfect for cocktail hour!
5. Rachel Bilson LOTD 02/01/09Like the Olsen twins, Rachel Bilson is a girl who often looks better in street gear than on the red carpet, thanks to her accessory-savvy approach to dressing. The nonchalant scarf, black leather gloves and uber-cool studded Louboutin boots add a rock and roll edge to this outfit and keep the actress nice and toasty in NYC.
