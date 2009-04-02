Best Dressed 2008: Best Accessorised It's one thing to throw on a high fashion outfit and quite another to style it up with a mix of accessories so unique, even the designer hadn't thought of working it that way. With their quilt-sized scarves, enormous sunglasses and glossy It-bags, the Olsen twins have a knack for accessorising their outfits to the max. Of course, their most powerful accessory of all is each other, which finishes off the co-ordinating look to perfection.