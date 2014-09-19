13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 19, 2014
1. Kirsten Dunst Works AW14's Hottest Accessories
Kirsten Dunst accessoried her simple jeans and blazer combo with not one but two of AW14's hottest accessories, pointed pumps and a mini bag.
2. Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Classic In Breton Stripes
Sarah Jessica Parker worked a classic Breton-striped top, with classic Mary-Janes and her trusty Chanel bum bag.
3. Demi Moore Looks Sharp In Monochrome Tailoring
Demi Moore looked sharp in slim-fit tailored trousers and an oversized blazer, with her hair long and sleek.
4. Billie Piper Glams Up In An Art Deco Embroidered Dress
Billie Piper glammed up in an Art Deco embroidered dress and white heels at the Bright Young Things Gala. She wore her hair in a fabulous tousled bob which gave the look an edge.
5. Jaime King Gets Sheer Panelling So Right
It's not an easy thing to work into an elegant look but Jaime King nailed sheer panelling at the Delano Grand Opening. Layered with a bandeau dress, the actress styled it with a classic updo and black heels.
