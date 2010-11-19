13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 19, 2010
1. Alexa Chung Look of the Day
It-Girl Alexa Chung chose a pretty printed babydoll dress by Proenza Schouler for the Google’s Boutiques.com launch party set off by a slick of burgundy lipstick and a studded Marni clutch from their Winter Edition. Effortless and chic, this look is pure Alexa.
November 19, 2010
2. Natalie Portman Look Of the Day
Trust Natalie Portman to pick the simplest outfit and still be the most stunning gal in the room. The Black Swan actress was gorgeous in a little white dress with sheer overlay and bow-tie belt by John Galliano for Dior. A pair of black pumps and smokey eyes was all she needed to add drama to the look.
November 19, 2010
3. Carey Mulligan Look Of The Day
Carey Mulligan’s wardrobe keeps getting better and better with each red carpet event. We’re totally drooling over this wild animal print Lanvin frock, which somehow the Never Let Me Go star manages to make look totally demure. Also loving the tribal-style necklace and tan platform courts.
November 19, 2010
4. Anne Hathaway Look of the Day
Anne Hathaway has been channelling the Sixties of late so it was a surprise to see her working a totally different look at a party in NYC. The Love And Other Drugs actress matched her Miu Miu sundress with a sweet pair of Mary-Janes but it’s her elaborately-quiffed up-do that’s caught our eye. It may be more Gwen Stefani than Anne Hathaway, but we think it rocks!
November 19, 2010
5. Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin certainly knows how to work a body-con dress. The True Blood star, who hit the Boutique.com party with her new hubby and co-star Stephen Moyer, looked sexy in a fitted metallic shift with geometric panels. She teamed it with Hollywood’s go-to shoe: the peep-toe Louboutins.
