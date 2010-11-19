Anne Hathaway has been channelling the Sixties of late so it was a surprise to see her working a totally different look at a party in NYC. The Love And Other Drugs actress matched her Miu Miu sundress with a sweet pair of Mary-Janes but it’s her elaborately-quiffed up-do that’s caught our eye. It may be more Gwen Stefani than Anne Hathaway, but we think it rocks!

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE LOVE AND OTHER DRUGS PREMIERE