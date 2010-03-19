Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in this to-die-for Marchesa number at the Showest Awards last night. There's just something about Marchesa dresses… They're like fairytale princess frocks for grown ups. The star detail, the romantic ruffles… It's all just too heavenly. SJP teamed her fab frock with a loose updo and smoky eye make-up and showed just why she's one of our favourite style icons.

