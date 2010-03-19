13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190310 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in this to-die-for Marchesa number at the Showest Awards last night. There's just something about Marchesa dresses… They're like fairytale princess frocks for grown ups. The star detail, the romantic ruffles… It's all just too heavenly. SJP teamed her fab frock with a loose updo and smoky eye make-up and showed just why she's one of our favourite style icons.
March 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190310 Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl went for a pop of colour in this cherry-red prom style dress at the Showest gala in Las Vegas. Gold Christian Louboutin peep-toes finished the flirty look.
March 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190310 Demi Moore
Demi Moore went for classic black in this to-die-for cocktail dress on a night out with husband Ashton Kutcher. She teamed the peplum-detail LBD with matching satin platform heels and envelope clutch. We love those loosely waved locks – a relaxed finish to a smart, black-tie look.
March 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190310 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez slinked things up in nude hues. La Lopez worked a mushroom-coloured pencil skirt and taupe top, both in shiny fabric for evening glamour. JLo cranked up the height with a pair of sky-high platforms and added some sparkle with Swarovski's glittering Midnight Crystal hoop earrings and bracelet. Ultra-glam.
March 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190310 Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens was a glitter girl in this gold sequin minidress at the Showest awards. She teamed her sparkly party frock with Sergio Rossi peep-toes and voluminous hair.
