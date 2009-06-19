13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 19, 2009
1. LOTD 190609 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller went for a casual look with a tough-luxe edge for a night out in London. Sporting super-tight skinny jeans with a midriff baring black and gold top Sienna topped off her look with Temperley London's Sphinx jacket. The studded platforms finish the look perfectly.
-
June 19, 2009
2. LOTD 190609 Lily Allen
Lily Allen went back to her fail safe prom style dress on a night out in London. The singer looked doll-like in this puff sleeved tomato red dress by Prada worn with bow-front Fendi peep-toes and a rather gorgeous Chanel bag.
-
June 19, 2009
3. LOTD 190609 Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher donned a painterly embellised Julien Macdonald gown for the Paris premiere of Bruno. The green shades compliment her russet locks and she finished the look with an oyster-coloured clutch and heels.
-
June 19, 2009
4. LOTD 190609 Duffy
Duffy was cute at a charity event in London in a black miniskirt and top. The singer let her long peroxide blocks flow and finished the look with some sultry smoky eye-make up.
-
June 19, 2009
5. LOTD 190609 Ashanti
Ashanti donned a one-shouldered black cocktail dress for a night out in New York. With her hair slicked back into a low up 'do and wearing some seriously sparkly footwear, the singer was ultra-glamorous.
