13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190210 Kristen Stewart
Twilight actress Kristen Stewart was all glossy glamour at the premiere of her latest film, The Yellow Handkerchief in LA. Azzaro's chain link little black dress was a perfect choice for the starlet; short and sexy without being overly so. A pair of glossy black Bally courts finished the look.
February 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190210 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was screen siren sultry for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman. She was all dolled up in nude hues from her dress in palest taupe to her tan heels and graphite coat. A slick of red lipstick and vintage-style sunnies finshed the look.
February 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190210 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth kept things minimal at Calvin Klein in a conker-brown leather pencil skirt teamed with white clutch and blouse. The actress went for glossy, straight locks to match the slick styling.
February 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190210 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen added a pop of colour to her sandy-coloured dress at the Calvin Klein show by way of a pair of neon pink heels.
February 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190210 Kate Moss
Kate Moss launched her Longchamp line of bags at Selfridges last night in cool, casual style. Skinny jeans and lace-up boots were topped with a shaggy fur coat, oh, and a cherry-red Longchamp bag.
