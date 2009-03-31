13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Jennifer Connelly LOTD 19/12/08Jennifer Connelly showed off her killer bod at the Tokyo premiere of The Day The Earth Stood Still in a cut-out Givenchy dress and strappy sandals. Futuristic dresses have been somewhat of a trend on the red carpet and this fashionista finishes off the avant-garde look with a plaited chignon and minimal make-up.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Courteney Cox LOTD 19/12/08
We've seen this polka-dot shirtdress by Marc Jacobs on Anne Hathaway before, but the former Friends actress, who was at the Bedtime Stories premiere, looked even more stunning in it thanks to some very cool accessories: a gold chain pendant, an oversized watch and sandals teamed with tights.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 19/12/08Eva Mendes is certainly on a red carpet roll. The movie beauty sported this girlie turquoise frock to an LA bash, teamed with a glam up-do and nude courts.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Keri Russell LOTD 19/12/08Actress Keri Russell looked like a real-life doll in this pretty white frock with black sash and perfect ringlets.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Cameron Diaz LOTD 19/12/08Cameron Diaz is the perfect snow bunny in a white pea coat, lace-up boots and chic black beret. We HEART her gorgeous YSL bag.
March 31, 20091 of 5
