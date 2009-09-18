13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 18, 2009
1. LOTD 180909 Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Eva Mendes strutted like a front-row pro to her reserved seat at New York Fashion Week. The actress showed off her tanned limbs in a gold-hued crumple-finish shift dress by Calvin Klein. She continued the gold theme with a pair of lace-look shoeboots and chunky gold bracelet.
SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM THE S/S 2010 FASHION SHOWS
WHERE
Eva was heading to the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week.
-
September 18, 2009
2. LOTD 180909 Miley Cyrus
WHAT SHE WORE
Miley Cyrus went for a grown-up look in this dramatic black dress with dazzling star embellishment on either shoulder. The gown was mini at the front, showing off Miley's fishnet tights, while the back cascaded into a train behind her.
WHERE
Miley Cyrus was at the VH1 Divas at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
-
September 18, 2009
3. LOTD 180909 Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE
Halle Berry showed off her incredible body in a teeny little black dress with plunging neckline and thigh-high over-the-knee boots.
SEE MORE CELEBRITIES IN OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS
WHERE
Halle was appearing on The Jay Leno Show in Los Angeles.
-
September 18, 2009
4. LOTD 180909 Lauren Conrad
WHAT SHE WORE
Lauren Conrad ensured she was sparkle-tastic in this sequin party dress last night. Lauren knows that with a dress this shiny it's best to tone everything else down so she teamed it with nude nails, barely-there make-up and a simple updo.
WHERE
Lauren was appearing at the VH1 Divas at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
-
September 18, 2009
5. LOTD 180909 Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
Eva Longoria Parker shimmered from top to bottom in this heavily sequinned dress. The slim-fit bodice cinched her all in and she looked ultra-glamorous with a cascade of wavy hair flowing over one shoulder.
WHERE
Eva Longoria Parker was at the ALMA Awards in Los Angeles.
