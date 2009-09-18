WHAT SHE WORE

Eva Mendes strutted like a front-row pro to her reserved seat at New York Fashion Week. The actress showed off her tanned limbs in a gold-hued crumple-finish shift dress by Calvin Klein. She continued the gold theme with a pair of lace-look shoeboots and chunky gold bracelet.

SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM THE S/S 2010 FASHION SHOWS

WHERE

Eva was heading to the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week.