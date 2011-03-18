Showing us all how to work the season's hot suit trend, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen worked some serious sartorial style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Both wearing gorgeous suit jackets and trews from their own label The Row, Ashley went for a delicate pink pairing, teamed with yellow silk and diamante Manolo Blahniks, while Mary-Kate kept her all-black ensemble edgy with a Balenciaga belt, Louis Vuitton strappy heels and a red snakeskin Prada clutch. We LOVE both looks!