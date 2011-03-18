13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2011
1. Mary-Kate Olsen
Showing us all how to work the season's hot suit trend, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen worked some serious sartorial style at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Both wearing gorgeous suit jackets and trews from their own label The Row, Ashley went for a delicate pink pairing, teamed with yellow silk and diamante Manolo Blahniks, while Mary-Kate kept her all-black ensemble edgy with a Balenciaga belt, Louis Vuitton strappy heels and a red snakeskin Prada clutch. We LOVE both looks!
March 18, 2011
2. Daisy Lowe
We just can't get enough of the lovely Daisy Lowe's edgy, romantic style! At the Hannah Martin and Dover Street Market launch party in London, style maven Daisy gave us all a lesson in how to work high-waisters in her plum Sonia Rykiel trews, teamed with a black Sonia Rykiel jacket and her mum's Vivienne Westwood boots. We love how she matched her lippy to her trousers!
March 18, 2011
3. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller never has a style off-day, and even in her off-duty duds, manages to make us utterly envious of her gorgeous orange Prada handbag! Wearing a leather jacket and jeans combo, Sienna went for clashing colours with her red Chloe buckle boots.
March 18, 2011
4. Selena Gomez
Going all grown-up on us, Disney star Selena Gomez worked the tailoring trend in a classic black tux blazer and trouser combo, adding a pop of playful print with a Matthew Williamson top. Giuseppe Zanotti bow heels gave Selena's look a girlie edge.
March 18, 2011
5. Kristen Bell
Gossip Girl voice Kristen Bell ensured all eyes were on her shimmering gold and black Sea dress, by keeping her look simple but high-impact at a charity bash in LA. Metallic Brian Atwood pumps to lengthen her bare legs were all she needed for a fuss-free but ultra glam effect.
