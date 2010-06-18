13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 18, 2010
1. LOTD 180610 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow is still rocking those cool minis and fierce sandal combinations. She looked fab in a one-shouldered Stella McCartney autumn 2010 LBD and tan zip-detail heels at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party in London.
-
June 18, 2010
2. LOTD 180610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was a fashion delight at the Rome premiere of Twilight: Eclipse in a one-shouldered, ruffled black frock from Marchesa autumn 2010. We LOVE.
-
June 18, 2010
3. LOTD 180610 Megan Fox
Wowser! Megan Fox showed off her absolutely killer figure in a revealing yet sophisticated scarlet mini at the Johan Hex film premiere. The long sleeves and polished hairstyle kept the look elegant.
-
June 18, 2010
4. LOTD 180610 Whitney Port
At the world premiere of Yves Saint Laurent's new fragrance, Belle D'Opium, in New York, Whitney Port was a knockout in her clingy black and beige mini, which she teamed with black courts and a side-swept hairdo.
-
June 18, 2010
5. LOTD 180610 rachel bilson
How divine? Rachel Bilson had us gushing when she stepped out at the Take No Prisoners party at E3 in LA. She donned a skintight floral-print bodysuit with a nude, high-waisted miniskirt - and totally rocked it!
June 18, 20101 of 5
LOTD 180610 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow is still rocking those cool minis and fierce sandal combinations. She looked fab in a one-shouldered Stella McCartney autumn 2010 LBD and tan zip-detail heels at the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party in London.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018