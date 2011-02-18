We're set to see a lot more of January Jones' wow-worthy red carpet outings this year as the actress has some big movies in the pipeline! While yesterday we couldn't take our eyes off her stunning navy and gold Alexander McQueen dress (see yesterday's Look), today we're crushing on a completely different look from the actress. A pretty spring green hued one-shoulder chiffon dress teamed with those nude Brian Atwood pumps and a splash of delicate blue eyeshadow had Jan looking very Titania-esque as she attended a glam New York bash.



