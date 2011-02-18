13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2011
1. LOTD 180211
Style maven Kate Bosworth kept it simple but bright as she went front row at the Calvin Klein Collection at New York Fashion Week. Working a minimalist Calvin Klein SS11 shift in a popping hue, Kate kept her look pared-down perfection with bare legs and black wedge boots. We can't get enough of this girl's wardrobe!
-
February 18, 2011
2. LOTD 180211
Looking super proud of her fab new L.A.M.B collection, Gwen Stefani modelled one of her designs - an animal print, one-shouldered jumpsuit teamed with a mega volumised up-do. Her trademark red lipstick gave the otherwise monochrome look a mini pop of colour. Perfect.
-
February 18, 2011
3. LOTD 180211
Style icon in the making, Emma Roberts looked ultra elegant in a black Michael Kors cut-out sheer dress for the designer's 30th anniversary party at NYFW. We love her textured up-do and honey-hued make-up.
-
February 18, 2011
4. LOTD 180211
We're set to see a lot more of January Jones' wow-worthy red carpet outings this year as the actress has some big movies in the pipeline! While yesterday we couldn't take our eyes off her stunning navy and gold Alexander McQueen dress (see yesterday's Look), today we're crushing on a completely different look from the actress. A pretty spring green hued one-shoulder chiffon dress teamed with those nude Brian Atwood pumps and a splash of delicate blue eyeshadow had Jan looking very Titania-esque as she attended a glam New York bash.
-
February 18, 2011
5. LOTD 180211
Few celebs do off-duty dressing better than the gorgeous Rachel Bilson. Working a floaty leopard print C&C California Cheetah Roll Up Shirt toughened up with a studded Burberry bag, Ms Bilson was chic to-go as she hit the shops in LA.
