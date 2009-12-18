13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2009
1. lotd 181209 Sarah Jesica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was Carrie-esque as she appeared on the ‘The Late Show’ wearing head-to-toe Chanel S/S 2010. The crochet floral frock, white patterned tights and clumpy clogs combined craft-y couture skills while delivering a super-sweet look. Swoon.
-
December 18, 2009
2. LOTD 181209 Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene wowed at the 'Sherlock Holmes' film premiere wearing a minimalist white bandeau slip-dress teamed with beautiful berry lips. Ashley has been wowing us throughout 2009 with her transition from high street girl to high fashion goddess – we predict big things from this young lady next year!
-
December 18, 2009
3. lotd 181209 Rihanna
Rihanna was ready for the snow as she arrived into London from Paris - we only wish we had such fierce snowboots and winter warmers to protect us from the icy elements… Brrrr!
-
December 18, 2009
4. lotd 181209 Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was pretty in peach at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The silky, J Mendal dress worked perfectly with her nude heels and statement costume jewellery.
-
December 18, 2009
5. lotd 181209 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke looked toasty as she arrived at the studios of Radio 1 wearing an oversized grey cashmere scarf, beanie and booties. Alexandra slammed home her star-status with the addition of winter sunnies.
