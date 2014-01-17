13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 17, 2014
1. Cate Blanchett At The 19th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards Los Angeles
Cate Blanchett looks at home in vintage style. She wears a wears a floor-length pocketed gown with a medieval-inspired waist belt.
January 17, 2014
2. Sandra Bullock At The 19th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards Los Angeles
Sandra Bullock was back to her elegant self with a feathered evening gown. She teamed it with her trademark poker straight hair look.
January 17, 2014
3. Jamie Chung At The Discovery Channel Klondike TV Series Premiere, New York
Jamie Chung wore an all-white ensemble to The Discovery Channel 'Klondike' TV Series Premiere in New York, completing the look with nude shoes to elongate her petite figure.
January 17, 2014
4. Margot Robbie At The 19th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards Los Angeles
Margot Robbie shunned the traditional red carpet dress code, favouring a sophisticated jumpsuit over a floor-length dress. A slick choice.
January 17, 2014
5. Jessica Chastain At The 19th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards Los Angeles America
Jessica Chastain offset her gorgeous auburn looks with an emerald evening gown. She wore her hair swept back to expose the detailed floral neckline of her dress.
