13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170910
Sarah Jessica Parker went front row at Oscar de la Renta SS11 on the last day of NYFW wearing an Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011 navy moon print silk chiffon ruffle dress teamed with a black and white diamond tweed bracelet sleeve cropped jacket also from the designer’s Resort 2011 collection. We love the contrast between the structured top and free-flowing skirt. Perfect!
-
September 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170910
Wowing in a hot red Marchesa minidress with ruffled shoulder detail, Olivia Palermo hit front row at the fashion house’s SS11 show at NYFW. Teaming her smouldering dress with her favourite Proenza Schouler desert boots, the fashionista kept accessories low key and hair loose and tousled.
-
September 17, 2010
3. LOTD 170910
Katie Holmes went simple chic for her appearance at New York Fashion Week yesterday, working pared-down neutrals and loose locks. Wearing an ivory-hued belted Calvin Klein shirtdress and stacked dove grey platform pumps, the actress sat front row at the Calvin Klein SS11 show before hitting the after show dinner party later on that night.
-
September 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170910
Cat Deeley was purple perfection at the Links Of London party last night. The presenter went for a floor-length, fish-tail, printed Pucci AW10 gown teamed with pointed-toed pumps. Her trademark blonde locks were kept casual with a centre-parting and loose waves.
-
September 17, 2010
5. LOTD 170910
Lily Allen was positively glowing at the opening party for her new vintage store Lucy In Disguise in London last night. The mum-to-be went for a gorgeous monochrome look, wearing a vintage maxi-tea-dress with lace collar teamed with a cream bolero and finished off with a super cute hair fascinator.
September 17, 20101 of 5
LOTD 170910
Sarah Jessica Parker went front row at Oscar de la Renta SS11 on the last day of NYFW wearing an Oscar de la Renta Resort 2011 navy moon print silk chiffon ruffle dress teamed with a black and white diamond tweed bracelet sleeve cropped jacket also from the designer’s Resort 2011 collection. We love the contrast between the structured top and free-flowing skirt. Perfect!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018