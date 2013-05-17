13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 17, 2013
1. Emma Watson in Chanel dress at Cannes 2013
Proving to be quite the unstoppable style tour de force out at Cannes 2013, Emma Watson hit the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie The Bling Ring in one of her hottest looks yet. Far removed from her staple style diet of digi-print mini dresses, the actress opted for a more elegant, floor-length hemline with her white silk Chanel Spring 2013 Couture gown, featuring a glossy black sweetheart bodice. A simple but oh-so chic bun and gentle make-up added to the grown-up glamour of her look.
May 17, 2013
2. Kerry Washington in Lanvin dress in New York
While we're a huge fan of Kerry Washington's more daring ensembles, we do love it when she works a strong dress look, and for a night out in New York, the actress opted for a stunning rose hued Lanvin dress with divine ruffled bow shoulder detail. Playing matchy-matchy with her shoes, Kerry added nude Christian Louboutin pumps, going a little more statement with her metallic embellished Tod's clutch. A faux bob hairstyle kept her look oh-so current.
May 17, 2013
3. Naomie Harris in Calvin Klein Collection dress at Calvin Klein's Euphoria Cannes Festival party
Bringing high octane glamour to the party, Bond girl Naomie Harris wowed in white as she hit the Calvin Klein Euphoria bash at Cannes 2013. Working a sizzling cut-out detailing midi dress by Calvin Klein Collection, the actress wore her hair loose and poker-straight, with a pretty pink lip.
May 17, 2013
4. Olivia Palermo carrying Givenchy bag in New York
Back walking the pavements in impeccable style, Olivia Palermo was spotted taking her pet pooch, Mr Butler, for a walk in New York working a chic spring ensemble. Swapping her summer sandals for comfy flats, the style maven teamed dressed up super-cute elephant print shorts with a classic black blazer, printed shirt and her favourite Givenchy handbag. A red mani and chic updo added extra polish to her off-duty look.
May 17, 2013
5. Zoe Saldana in printed trousers on The Today Show in New York
Hitting The Today Show in New York, Star Trek: Into Darkness star Zoe Saldana showed off a more low-key style compared to the recent red carpet looks she's been working on her promo tour. The actress made the most of her enviable pins, dressing them up in lace print grey trews, topping them with a black and sheer striped sweater.
