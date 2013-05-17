Proving to be quite the unstoppable style tour de force out at Cannes 2013, Emma Watson hit the red carpet for the premiere of her latest movie The Bling Ring in one of her hottest looks yet. Far removed from her staple style diet of digi-print mini dresses, the actress opted for a more elegant, floor-length hemline with her white silk Chanel Spring 2013 Couture gown, featuring a glossy black sweetheart bodice. A simple but oh-so chic bun and gentle make-up added to the grown-up glamour of her look.