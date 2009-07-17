13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 17, 2009
1. LOTD 170709 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr went for out and out Hollywood glamour at the Espy Awards in a floor-skimming halterneck goddess gown by Calvin Klein. Though the frock was floor-length the Victoria's Secret model showed off a little shoulder and cleavage for a look that screamed siren. Classic waved Hollywood hair and red lipstick finished the look.
-
July 17, 2009
2. LOTD 170709 Cheryl Cole This One
Cheryl Cole was out and about in LA looking seriously fabulous in a
signature CC outfit. Apparently the X Factor judge has been in meetings with
the top dogs at several US TV networks and she was most definitely dressed
to impress. Wearing an attention-grabbing orange shift dress with heels, the
Girls Aloud singer added a squish Jimmy Choo leopard print tote and bug-eye
shades for total LA cool.
-
July 17, 2009
3. LOTD 170709 Demi Moore
Wowzers. Demi Moore never fails to get it right and she did so yet again as she stepped on stage at the Espy Awards in this figure-hugging dress by Zac Posen resort. The orange-red shade made the most of her deep tan.
-
July 17, 2009
4. LOTD 170709 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson donned this adorable red floral sundress for a day out in LA. She grunged the look up with a pair of lace-up black boots and a denim jacket.
-
July 17, 2009
5. LOTD 170709 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad looked cute in a navy mini and loose white top which she teamed with tan bag and heels. A pair of outsized sunglasses and this starlet is good to go!
