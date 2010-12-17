13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 17, 2010
Angelina Jolie carried on her love affair with velvet at last night’s premiere of The Tourist in Madrid in a sparkling embellished bodice and floor-length maxi-skirt. We would have preferred if she’s swapped out the matching velvet shawl for a cropped little jacket slung over her shoulders but Ange’s breathtaking beauty allows her to pull off just about anything!
December 17, 2010
Keep an eye on Kristen Bell – not only is this actress scoring an array of roles (from narrating Gossip Girl to playing Christina Aguilera’s rival in Burlesque) but she’s got a knack for fashion. Just check out her plunging digi-printed dress, worn to the Burlesque premiere in Berlin. Major props.
December 17, 2010
Rosario Dawson chose a sleek and chic blouse and skirt combo by Stella McCartney to the Screen Actors Guild nominees lunch in LA. Teamed with pointy grey courts, this is the perfect daytime outfit.
December 17, 2010
It’s clear that the Louis Vuitton/Stephen Sprouse leopard print scarf is still going strong both in Hollywood and in fashion land. Model Bar Refaeli, who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, teams it with a leather jacket, black skinnies and slouchy brown boots for a casual day of shopping.
December 17, 2010
Reese Witherspoon always looks great, even when she’s running errands. Her flippy black dress, cosy cardi and comfy but chic flats make this a failsafe outfit for nipping around sunny LA.
