13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2009
1. Alba LOTD 17/04/09Jess channelled the Seventies with her fitted, high-waisted jeans, tan accessories and platform sandals at a Tod's reception in LA. The actress, who has just unveiled a new blonde hairdo, kept her mane textured and wavy.
-
April 20, 2009
2. Drew Barrymore LOTD 17/04/09Drew is certainly on a role. The actress, who has been churning out one gorgeous frock after another during her Grey Gardens promotional tour, was sensational at the LA premiere in a white maxi-gown with a stand-out beaded collar and matching turquoise jewellery.
-
April 20, 2009
3. Patridge LOTD 17/04/09The Hills star got in the spirit of things at the Into the Blue 2: The Reef, matching her jersey dress to the blue carpet. Sexy, smokey eyes, strappy white platforms and chandelier earrings were the perfect accoutrements for the simple frock.
-
April 20, 2009
4. Zoe Saldana LOTD 17/04/09Zoe Saldana stood out from the crowd at the Star Trek film premiere in Berlin in a crimson one-shoulder minidress that showed off her impeccable pins. We're drooling over those multi-strap sandals!
-
April 20, 2009
5. Cat Deeley LOTD 17/04/09Cat Deeley looked like a real-life Barbie at the Waverley Inn restaurant in NYC in a fuchsia satin prom dress. The gorgeous TV presenter toughened the look up with studded sandals and a satin blazer.
