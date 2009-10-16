13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2009
1. LOTD 161009 Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford keeps it classy in a slinky LBD complete with gathered neckline, cleverly keeping the focus on her pins and not her decolletage. Take a cue from the legendary supermodel and always remember the golden rule when dressing; it's either the legs or the cleavage (a hint of) - never both.
-
October 16, 2009
2. LOTD 161009 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington went for a dramatic monochrome dress at the Keep a Child Alive gala in New York last night. Her strapless gown featured an attention-grabbing white origami detail and culminated in a floor-sweeping train. Kerry teamed her dress with a twinkling cocktail ring and movie star-smooth locks.
-
October 16, 2009
3. LOTD 161009 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson looked forties fabulous at the Mango A/W presentation dressed in a figure-hugging pencil skirt, pussy-bow blouse and sturdy peep-toes. Scarlett's burnt blonde locks give her an air of retro sophistication.
-
October 16, 2009
4. LOTD 161009 Lily Allen
Lily Allen brightens up a dreary autumn evening in this fabulous neon pink jacket. Try adding pops of colour to your A/W wardrobe for an interesting edge.
-
October 16, 2009
5. LOTD 161009 Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado is Livin' La Vida Loca at the Los Premios MTV Latin Awards dressed in an embellished bodycon number. Nelly's tightly scraped-back hair and siren-red lips gave this look the perfect finishing touches.
