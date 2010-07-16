13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 16, 2010
1. Kate Bosworth at Burberry Tea Party
It was tea o'clock at the Burberry Tea Party in LA last night and Kate Bosworth stepped out looking a vision in this sheer, lace Burberry frock and matching nude kitten heels.
July 16, 2010
2. Blake Lively on Gossip Girl set
This Gossip Girl's fashion gold just keeps on coming! We're in awe of Blake Lively's latest outfit on the season four Gossip Girl set in New York. Her feather-print maxi and neat updo made for the most glam on-set outfit of the season so far.
July 16, 2010
3. Daisy Lowe at Acne Store party
Daisy Lowe wowed us with this unlikely combo at the Acne Studio launch party in London. Her quilted shoulder bag gave her ethereal maxi an understated edge.
July 16, 2010
4. Sophie Ellis Bextor
Sophie Ellis Bextor went for her usual kooky-cool in this flowy mustard-yellow TBA frock and printed tights for a TV appearance.
July 16, 2010
5. Eva Longoria Parker
Jewel brights are the celeb trend of the moment, and this asymmetric dress was a real figure flatterer for Eva Longoria Parker as she hosted a benefit in LA. Nude Louis Vuittons and a matching handbag finished look to perfection.
