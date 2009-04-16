13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 16, 2009
1. Selena Gomez LOTD 16/01/09Disney cutie Selena Gomez was pretty as a picture in her silk cut-out effect top and tulip skirt. A slightly dishevelled up-do prevented her red lipstick looking too grown up.
April 16, 2009
2. Kelly Brook LOTD 16/01/09Kelly Brook braved the cold in London yesterday and went bare-legged with this LWD featuring an abstract purple floral print. The dress is a more modern take on Kelly's normal fit-and-flare style frocks, and we're loving the update!
April 16, 2009
3. Claudia Schiffer LOTD 16/01/09Brrr, it's cold outside! Claudia Schiffer covered up a casual jeans and jumper combo with this elegant cape. And is it just us, or does this lady have a different handbag for every day of the year? Love the cute chocolate brown arm candy!
April 16, 2009
4. Salma Hayek LOTD 16/01/09Salma Hayek looked trim in her Yves Saint Laurent silk satin bustier and organza wrap skirt at the Motion Picture Awards in New York. The faded taupe effect and pretty bow detail gave Salma a slightly lighter, more girlie edge than we're used to seeing her sporting, and we likey! A glinting gold Bulgari cuff and earrings ensure this senorita is red carpet perfect.
April 16, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 16/01/09Kate Moss's birthday celebrations kicked off last night as she dined with boyfriend (or should that be fiance?) Jamie Hince at China Tang restaurant at the Dorchester. Kate opted for a striped matelot top, leggings and ankle boots for the low-key dinner, which was merely the pre-event for her 35th birthday celebrations rumoured to be taking place at the Groucho tonight.
