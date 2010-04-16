13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2010
1. LOTD 160410 Olivia Palermo
Our style crush, Olivia Palermo, looked gorgeous as usual at Zac Posen's Target Collection Launch in a draped dove-grey dress teamed with eye-catching statement accessories.
-
April 16, 2010
2. LOTD 160410 Camilla Belle
The Belle of the ball: Camilla Belle was edgy and fashion-forward in her water-dye printed Jason Wu dress with and low-lying updo at Tod's star-studded Beverly Hills boutique opening. She finished the look with a white Tod's clutch and super-cute little bow peeps.
-
April 16, 2010
3. LOTD 160410 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was a busy lady last night, donning an on-trend Zac Posen for Target maxidress at the new collection's launch, before heading off to the American Museum of Natural History Dance. Love the tropical print and hot Hawaiian colours - she looks fab.
-
April 16, 2010
4. LOTD 160410 Ginnifer Goodwin
We're totally head over heels for Ginnifer Goodwin's style right now - she's always fashion-forward whilst exuding confidence and femininity in whatever she wears. We love her peg-leg harem pants, fitted satin jacket and loose, glam silver vest. Apricot cheeks and peep-toe heels added the final pieces of fabulousness.
-
April 16, 2010
5. LOTD 160410 Maggie Gyllenhaal
How cute is Maggie Gyllenhaal in her sexy bodycon dress and shoe boots at Zac Posen's Target Collection Launch in NY? A slick of red lippie added a colour-pop to the pretty look.
