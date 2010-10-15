13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 15, 2010
1. LOTD 151010
SJP looked killer in a ruched asymmetrical minidress and polka-dot printed stockings at a New York party. But it’s the accessories we can’t take our eyes off – just check out that super-bling handkerchief necklace and her trusty Halston bucket bag.
October 15, 2010
2. LOTD 151010
The Never Let Me Go star has a knack for pairing pieces that seemingly wouldn’t go together and making them look exactly right. This outfit is the perfect example – the prim, lacy blouse is retro-chic while the printed skirt (by Rodarte) is floaty and ethereal. We reckon it’s the brown platform Louboutins that help pull this look together.
October 15, 2010
3. LOTD 151010
Michelle Monaghan was the epitome of Gallic cool on a shopping trip with her daughter Willow in a mustard T-shirt, perfectly tailored trousers and drool-worthy Isabel Marant red courts. Ooh la la!
October 15, 2010
4. LOTD 151010
Wowee, never have we seen a tough leather dress look so feminine! At the Petits Mouchards premiere in Paris Marion Cotillard turned this sexy ruched number into the ultimate femme fatale frock thanks to her ultra-glam red lippy, matching nail varnish and elegant court shoes. Oh, and let’s not forget those killer curves!
October 15, 2010
5. LOTD 151010
Pixie Lott was a bombshell in her figure-hugging D&G minidress and her Miu Miu power platform Mary-Janes at the Snow White and the Seven Designers event in London last night.
LOTD 151010
