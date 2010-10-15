The Never Let Me Go star has a knack for pairing pieces that seemingly wouldn’t go together and making them look exactly right. This outfit is the perfect example – the prim, lacy blouse is retro-chic while the printed skirt (by Rodarte) is floaty and ethereal. We reckon it’s the brown platform Louboutins that help pull this look together.

