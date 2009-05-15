13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 15, 2009
1. Elizabeth Banks, LOTD, 15/05/09
Liz was two for two on the Cannes red carpet in this shimmery midnight blue gown with a dramatic train. The actress, who was at the Spring Fever premiere, took the gown one step further with oversized jewelled cuffs on each hand and diamond drop earrings. Normally this would be a red carpet no-no but Banks prevents the look from being OTT by keeping everything tone on tone. Her fair locks, once again fashioned in a vintage-esque hairstyle, look sensational against the blue of the gown.
May 15, 2009
2. Aishwarya Rai, LOTD 15/05/09
Aishwarya returned to the Cannes red carpet in an ice blue satin one-shoulder gown by celebrity favourite Elie Saab. The frock was a perfect match for the actress' dazzling eyes and was teamed with silver sandals and a box clutch for the ultimate beauty queen look.
May 15, 2009
3. alexa chung, LOTD, 15/05/09
It's nice to see that even though she's made the move across the pond, Alexa's style hasn't veered from the cool, London girl-about-town look. Photographed at the Mulberry Chris Craymer 'Romance' exhibition on Madison Avenue in New York, she looks her usual quirky self in a printed tunic and tights jazzed up with some jangly chain necklaces and gorgeous Mulberry arm candy, of course.
May 15, 2009
4. Teri Hathcer, LOTD, 15/05/09
Teri proves that the black tube dress will never go out of style especially when teamed with classic platform courts and a glowing tan. The Desperate Housewives actress was appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
May 15, 2009
5. amy adams, lotd, 15/05/9
Amy Adams opted for a Forties vintage-style RM by Roland Mouret gown for the Night At The Museum 2 premiere in Washington. We love the original pin-tuck detailing and the pale lilac colour against her porcelain skin and russet locks.
