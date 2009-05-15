Liz was two for two on the Cannes red carpet in this shimmery midnight blue gown with a dramatic train. The actress, who was at the Spring Fever premiere, took the gown one step further with oversized jewelled cuffs on each hand and diamond drop earrings. Normally this would be a red carpet no-no but Banks prevents the look from being OTT by keeping everything tone on tone. Her fair locks, once again fashioned in a vintage-esque hairstyle, look sensational against the blue of the gown.