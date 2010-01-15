Rachel Bilson went for the doll-factor in this biscuit-coloured S/S frock by Chanel. The dress features all those traditional Chanel signatures, but reworked to fit Lagerfeld's theme of beautiful young things frolicking in haystacks for the spring/summer season. There was no such cavorting as Bilson donned the dress for the 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, but we love that she wore the dress with tousled, bedhead hair.