Look of the Day
January 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150110 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson went for the doll-factor in this biscuit-coloured S/S frock by Chanel. The dress features all those traditional Chanel signatures, but reworked to fit Lagerfeld's theme of beautiful young things frolicking in haystacks for the spring/summer season. There was no such cavorting as Bilson donned the dress for the 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, but we love that she wore the dress with tousled, bedhead hair.
January 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150110 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard cracked out another serious gown for the Nine premiere in Rome. Wearing this floor-skimming Vionnet dress, the French actress added a long silver chain pendant and berry-hued lipstick for an understated red carpet look.
January 15, 2010
3. LOTD 150110 Peleope Cruz
Penelope Cruz went vintage for the second time as she promoted Nine in this nude-coloured halternecked gown by Armani Prive. The pale, flower print dress set off Penelope's golden glow and the actress wore her hair in a softly side-swept knot.
January 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150110 Anna Kendrick
Twilight starlet Anna Kendrick was dreamy in this softly tiered Paule Ka dress at the National Board of Review Motion Pictures Awards in New York. The starlet scraped wore an enormous flower-detail cocktail ring which just
added to the petal-inspired dress.
January 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150110 Lily Cole
Lily Cole was resplendent in Alexander McQueen's digital print dress at the Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus premiere in Tokyo. The flame-haired model wore the micro-mini, long-sleeved dress with metallic red heels and seriously smokey eye make-up.
