13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2010
1. LOTD 140510 Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria brought the sparkle to the Tournee film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in this glimmering crystal-embellished Naeem Khan gown with a train. The actress has set the bar high for fabulous red carpet dressing in Cannes and we can't wait to see what she wears next!
-
May 14, 2010
2. LOTD 140510 Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene went for a splash of sunshine colour in this cute D&G prefall minidress. We love the wonky polka-dots and top-to-hem ruching… A very pretty party dress for the Twilight starlet.
-
May 14, 2010
3. LOTD 140510 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen worked her own brand of full length and fabulous in an azure blue 3.1 Phillip Lim maxidress with a barely-there chiffon overlay giving us just a glimpse of midriff through the sheer panels. A curled hairdo and feathered necklace finished the elegant look.
-
May 14, 2010
4. LOTD 140510 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson worked a glossy, sophisticated look in peg leg trousers, blazer and nude satin platform heels. The stylish star was attending the Rainforest Fund's 21st Birthday Celebration in New York where a host of eco-conscious A-listers raised funds for the charity.
-
May 14, 2010
5. LOTD 140510 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was perfectly colour coordinated as she filmed on set in Hollywood. The actress matched her nude heels and bag to the muted hues of her fit-and-flare sundress. Gold accents made for a luxurious look.
