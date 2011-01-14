13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2011
Mrs Kutcher opted for a pretty pastel shift with drabed bodice for the Bulgari benefit in LA, which she complemented with softly-blushed cheeks and her wavy locks. Too pretty for words!
-
January 14, 2011
Blake Lively quite literally shone at a lunch in NYC, where she topped her iridescent shift by Prabal Gurung with a gleaming copper jacket by L’Agence Foil. The Gossip Girl, who caught up with her co-stars from The Town, kept things on-tone with her bronze Christian Louboutin heels.
-
January 14, 2011
The Glee star gave her LBD a dolly twist with the addiition of a waist-cinching skinny belt and a pair of cute striped peep-toes.
-
January 14, 2011
It's rare to see burlesque star Dita Von Teese out of her signature corset dresses! The raven-haired beauty dressed up her draped dress with a patent YSL clutch, bow courts and bright red lips and nails. So glam.
-
January 14, 2011
Rachel McAdams hit the Madrid premiere of Morning Glory in a military green frock complete with ruched bodice and tulip skirt and ferocious Michael Kors platform sandals.
