Does Victoria Beckham's tailored dress look familiar? That's because you've seen it twice already this week - on Elle Macpherson AND Leighton Meester on the sets of their respective TV shows in NYC. Posh wore the poppy red version of the frock with matching platform courts to another judging round of American Idol. Looks like it wasn't just her dress was a big hit - Mrs Beckham was such a success with the critics and judges on the reality TV show, she was asked back for a second episode!

