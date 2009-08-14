13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2009
1. LOTD 140809 Victoria Beckham
Does Victoria Beckham's tailored dress look familiar? That's because you've seen it twice already this week - on Elle Macpherson AND Leighton Meester on the sets of their respective TV shows in NYC. Posh wore the poppy red version of the frock with matching platform courts to another judging round of American Idol. Looks like it wasn't just her dress was a big hit - Mrs Beckham was such a success with the critics and judges on the reality TV show, she was asked back for a second episode!
READ about Victoria Beckham's American Idol call-back
SEE Leighton Meester and Elle Macpherson in the same dress
-
August 14, 2009
2. LOTD 140809 Olivia Palermo
The City's Olivia Palermo was the ultimate Upper East Side princess in a pair of preppy tweed shorts glammed up with a gold knit cardi, classic court shoes and the most perfect blonde highlights. We reckon this is a look Gossip Girl Blair Waldorf would luurve. The socialite was on a shopping trip with her boyfriend Brad Leinhardt at the Apple Store in New York.
-
August 14, 2009
3. LOTD 140809 Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich channelled the swinging Sixties in this coral colour-block, scallop-edged shift dress and embellished Miu Miu court shoes on the GMTV show in London. We're totally digging the deep site part in her hair, too.
SEE more long and straight celebrity hairstyles
-
August 14, 2009
4. LOTD 140809 Demi Moore
Who said animal prints shouldn't be worn by anyone over forty? Demi Moore once again defied convention by wearing a brown and white leopard print frock to the Spread premiere in East Hampton. The reason why this look works? Demi's covered up and totally demure, turning what could be a trashy print into a sophisticated look.
-
August 14, 2009
5. LOTD 140809 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was a veritable red carpet babe at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual luncheon in this flirty little halter-neck dress in the most perfect shade of blush. This hue is fabulous against her glowing skin town and a great colour for high summer.
SEE more celebrities in nude dresses
August 14, 20091 of 5
LOTD 140809 Victoria Beckham
Does Victoria Beckham's tailored dress look familiar? That's because you've seen it twice already this week - on Elle Macpherson AND Leighton Meester on the sets of their respective TV shows in NYC. Posh wore the poppy red version of the frock with matching platform courts to another judging round of American Idol. Looks like it wasn't just her dress was a big hit - Mrs Beckham was such a success with the critics and judges on the reality TV show, she was asked back for a second episode!
READ about Victoria Beckham's American Idol call-back
SEE Leighton Meester and Elle Macpherson in the same dress
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018