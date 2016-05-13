13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 13, 2016
1. Amal Clooney Looks Red Carpet Ready In Atelier Versace
We need to talk about Amal Clooney on the Cannes red carpet... In a princessy Atelier Versace dress with glossy mega-curls. Wow.
-
May 13, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner Looks Fierce In Versace and Stuart Weitzman Heels
Kendall Jenner was all about the leg split at the Magnum event at Cannes Film Festival in a fierce Versace dress, Stuart Weitzman Heels and a pop red lip.
-
May 13, 2016
3. Cheryl Does Sequinned Stripes In Zuhair Murad
Cheryl went pretty bold at the Chopard event at Cannes in a stripey sequinned Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, alongside new bf Liam Payne.
-
May 13, 2016
4. Susan Sarandon Is Our Spirit Animal (We Wish) In Jean Paul Gaultier
HOW AMAZING IS SHE? Hashtag GOALS.
-
May 13, 2016
5. Julia Roberts Is Our Cannes Favourite In Armani Couture
Neckline goals.
May 13, 20161 of 5
Amal Clooney Looks Red Carpet Ready In Atelier Versace
We need to talk about Amal Clooney on the Cannes red carpet... In a princessy Atelier Versace dress with glossy mega-curls. Wow.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018