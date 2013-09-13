13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 13, 2013
1. Kate Middleton in Jenny Packham at the Tusk Trust Awards
Kate Middleton made her first red carpet appearance since the birth of baby Prince George, and it was definitely worth the wait. The Duchess of Cambridge brought the glitz to the Tusk Trust Awards in sequined Jenny Packham, teamed with her favourite Jimmy Choo heels. A simple diamond bracelet and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring were all Kate needed to add to her high shine look
September 13, 2013
2. Jessica Alba in Ralph Lauren in New York
Jessica Alba gave us a lesson in ladylike dressing as she attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York, in a head-to-toe outfit from the American label. Teaming her frothy baby pink skirt with a chunky cropped black knit, the mum-of-two kept her accessories simple, opting for black stilettos and a ladylike tote. Diamond cluster earrings and a feminine up-do finished her look.
September 13, 2013
3. Victoria Beckham in Saint Laurent in New York
Victoria Beckham made the most of the last of the summer sun in New York this week, spotted out and about after her Spring Summer 2014 fashion show. The fashion designer worked a backless top and zip-back pencil skirt with Saint Laurent’s gold toe cap heels. Another effortlessly chic outfit from Mrs B.
September 13, 2013
4. Scarlett Johansson in Roger Vivier at the Don Jon premiere
Scarlett Johansson took a break from her usual red carpet formula to hit the premiere of her new film, Don Jon, in a cut out sea foam green mini dress. The newly engaged starlet worked her backless dress with stacked nude heels by Roger Vivier and jewel dropped earrings, and a deep red manicure. A far cry from her usual LBDs, we loved this fresh and youthful look on Scarlett.
September 13, 2013
5. Rooney Mara in Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week
Rooney Mara was dainty in black at the Calvin Klein fashion show in New York, working a black dress coat and peep toe shoe boots. The face of Calvin Klein’s new fragrance DOWNTOWN, Rooney finished her front row style with her classic ethereal make-up look and sleek locks.
